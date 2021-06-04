Left Menu

After supporting 1200+ people during COVID-19, Impetus now vaccinates all its employees and their family members

A 100 team of administration staff and volunteers also called Super 100 COVID Warriors, has been behind providing such great support across locations.Impetus is now on a mission to vaccinate all its employees and their family members and organize and sponsor vaccinations against COVID-19.

NEW DELHI, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impetus Technologies has been standing strong with its people and their families since the time pandemic hit India. Since the past year, Impetus has supported 1200+ employees and their family members in the fight against COVID-19. From regular well-being to arranging expert sessions, facilitating medicine availability, hospital beds, ICU and oxygen availability, doorstep hygienically cooked and eco-friendly packed food delivery to infected employees and their families, Impetus took great care and helped with a speedy recovery and provided emotional support. A 100+ team of administration staff and volunteers also called ''Super 100'' COVID Warriors, has been behind providing such great support across locations.

Impetus is now on a mission to vaccinate all its employees and their family members and organize and sponsor vaccinations against COVID-19. The vaccination camps are being organized in their office premises and partner hospitals based on feasibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeev Agrawal, Vice President - Operations & Human Empowerment Group, added, ''Pandemic or no pandemic, we will always stand by our people and their needs. Our initiatives are to ensure the safety and well-being of employees, their family members, and the community.'' With a motto to #MakeADifference, the company has been regularly coming up with all possible ways to support its employees, families, and society.

About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Impetus Technologies is a software products and services company focused on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises. We specialize in Data Engineering and Cloud to provide solutions to Fortune 100 companies.

The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, California with international offices in India, Australia, and Canada.

