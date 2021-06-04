Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after May jobs data

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:10 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after May jobs data
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected in May, easing concerns about the economy running too hot and causing an early tightening of monetary policy.

At 08:36 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 58 points, or 0.17%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 11.25 points, or 0.27%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 32.5 points, or 0.24%.

At 8:26 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 27 points, or 0.08%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.07%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 21 points, or 0.16%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • U.S.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021