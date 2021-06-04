US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after May jobs data

U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected in May, easing concerns about the economy running too hot and causing an early tightening of monetary policy.

At 08:36 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 58 points, or 0.17%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 11.25 points, or 0.27%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 32.5 points, or 0.24%.

