Lebanon bank customers to regain access to up to $800 a month
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 04-06-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:18 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's central bank on Friday said that depositors holding accounts active as of October 2019 would have access restored to $400 a month and its equivalent in Lebanese pounds.
The details regulating the decision, which will take effect from July 1, will be issued later, the bank said in a statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement