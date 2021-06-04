Left Menu

Forex reserves surge USD 5.27 bn to lifetime high of USD 598.16 bn

The countrys foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 5.271 billion to touch a record high of USD 598.165 billion in the week ended May 28, RBI data showed on Friday. While announcing the second bi-monthly monetary policy review earlier on Friday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the countrys forex reserves may have crossed USD 600 billion currently.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 19:23 IST
Forex reserves surge USD 5.27 bn to lifetime high of USD 598.16 bn
  • Country:
  • India

The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 5.271 billion to touch a record high of USD 598.165 billion in the week ended May 28, RBI data showed on Friday. In the previous week ended May 21, 2021, the reserves had increased by USD 2.865 billion to USD 592.894 billion. While announcing the second bi-monthly monetary policy review earlier on Friday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the country's forex reserves may have crossed USD 600 billion currently. ''Based on our current expectations, we believe that our (forex) reserves have already exceeded USD 600 billion. That is something which gives us a great amount of confidence to deal with the challenges arising out of global spillovers, should they happen at a future date,'' Das said. The rise in the reserves, for the week ended May 28, was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves. FCAs swelled by USD 5.01 billion to USD 553.529 billion in the reporting week, weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves rose by USD 265 million to USD 38.106 billion. The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by USD 2 million to USD 1.515 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF declined by USD 5 million to USD 5.016 billion in the reporting week, as per the data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021