Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1925 hours: DEL82 BIZ-2NDLD RBI RBI keeps interest rates unchanged, announces measures to support economy Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday left key interest rates unchanged at record lows and announced new measures to support the economy after the nascent recovery was pummelled by the devastating second wave of COVID-19 infections.

DEL86 BIZ-RBI-DAS-CRYPTOCURRENCY No change in RBI's view on cryptocurrencies, we have major concerns: Das Mumbai: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday made it clear that the central bank's view on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin remains unchanged and it continues to have ''major concerns'' on the volatile instruments.

DEL77 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets retreat from record highs as RBI trims growth forecast; banks, RIL top drags Mumbai: Equity indices treaded lower on Friday, weighed by banking, energy and FMCG stocks, after the RBI left interest rates unchanged but slashed the GDP growth estimate for this fiscal following the second wave of COVID-19. DEL92 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee settles 8 paise lower at 72.99 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee lost 8 paise to close at 72.99 against the US dollar after a range-bound session on Friday as cautious forex market participants seemed weighing RBI policy measures aimed at mitigating the COVID-19 impact on the economy.

DEL52 BIZ-CONCENTRATORS-CAP Govt caps trade margin on oxygen concentrators at 70 pc New Delhi: The government has capped the trade margin on oxygen concentrators at 70 per cent in order to keep in check the price of the much in demand critical life saving component amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

DEL48 BIZ-RBI-SURPLUS FUNDS Higher surplus transfer to govt an accounting issue, driven by lower provisioning: RBI Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said the huge jump in surplus funds transferred to the central government was ''purely an accounting issue'' and not related to any policy change, as there was lower risk capital provisioning due to a slower expansion of its balance sheet last fiscal.

DEL53 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 388, silver tumbles Rs 920 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital declined by Rs 388 to Rs 47,917 per 10 gram on Friday amid muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL41 BIZ-RBI-LIQUIDITY RBI announces liquidity measures for sectors hit hard by COVID-19 Mumbai: In a bid to support revival of sectors hit most by the COVID-19 pandemic, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to open a separate liquidity window of Rs 15,000 crore for certain contact-intensive sectors like hotels and restaurants, tourism and aviation ancillary services.

DEL38BIZ-RBI-LD GROWTH RBI slashes GDP growth forecast for FY'22 to 9.5 pc Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday lowered the country's growth forecast for the current financial year by a percentage point to 9.5 per cent in view of the uncertainties created by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

DEL26 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol crosses Rs 100/litre mark in Leh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana New Delhi: After Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, petrol price has crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in Leh, in almost all districts of Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana after fuel prices were again hiked on Friday.

DEL23 BIZ-RBI-FOREX India's forex reserves may have exceeded USD 600 bn: RBI Guv Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said India's forex reserves may have crossed record level of USD 600 billion on the back of robust capital flows.

DCM49 BIZ-TAX-REFUND Tax dept issues refunds worth Rs 26,276 cr in 2 months of FY22 New Delhi: The income tax department on Thursday said it has issued Rs 26,276 crore refunds to more than 15.47 lakh taxpayers in two months of the current fiscal.

DCM4 BIZ-RBI-GOVT SECURITIES Reserve Bank to buy govt securities worth Rs 1.20 lakh cr under G-SAP 2.0 Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it will initiate a secondary market government securities acquisition programme or G-SAP 2.0 worth Rs 1.20 lakh crore in the second quarter of this fiscal to enable an orderly evolution of the yield curve.

