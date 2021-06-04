Brahmaputra water level rising, parts of Kaziranga inundated

The water levels of the mighty Brahmaputra River and its tributaries are gradually rising, inundating parts of Kaziranga National Park in Assam, officials said on Friday.

However, no damages have been reported so far.

Wild animals of Kaziranga National Park were seen moving to higher grounds by crossing National Highway 37.

To minimise the risk of animals getting hit by speeding vehicles, the Kaliabor sub-division administration under Nagaon district on Friday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 (1) of CrPC in the area from Amguri to Bagori, including the highway stretch running through it.

As per the prohibitory orders, the speed of the vehicles must not exceed 40 kmph and assembly of five or more persons shall not take place.

Parking heavy vehicles in front of dhabas or restaurants and stopping light motor vehicles in the area at night without any valid reason or honking horns loudly is prohibited, an official release said.

Emergency services, including police, military, forest officials and COVID duty personnel, have been exempted from the purview of the order.

