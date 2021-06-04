BofA Securities picks up IndusInd Bank shares worth Rs 364 cr

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) BofA Securities Europe SA on Friday picked up 36.18 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank for Rs 364 crore through a market transaction.

The shares were offloaded by UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd.

According to block deal data available with the BSE, BofA Securities Europe SA purchased a total of 36,18,000 shares of the private sector lender.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 1,006, valuing the transaction at Rs 363.97 crore.

As of March 2021, BofA Securities Europe SA (ODI) held a 3.2 per cent stake in IndusInd Bank, while UBS Principal Capital Asia owned 1.24 per cent holding in the bank, shareholding data with the BSE showed.

Earlier in January, BofA Securities Europe SA bought 39.50 lakh shares of the bank at Rs 928 per share. In November 2020, it had purchased 32.64 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank from Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte (ODI) at Rs 678.10 per share. IndusInd Bank settled at Rs 1,009.25 apiece on the BSE on Friday, up 0.34 percent from the previous close.

