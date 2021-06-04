Left Menu

BofA Securities picks up IndusInd Bank shares worth Rs 364 cr

In November 2020, it had purchased 32.64 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank from Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte ODI at Rs 678.10 per share. IndusInd Bank settled at Rs 1,009.25 apiece on the BSE on Friday, up 0.34 percent from the previous close.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 20:48 IST
BofA Securities picks up IndusInd Bank shares worth Rs 364 cr
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) BofA Securities Europe SA on Friday picked up 36.18 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank for Rs 364 crore through a market transaction.

The shares were offloaded by UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd.

According to block deal data available with the BSE, BofA Securities Europe SA purchased a total of 36,18,000 shares of the private sector lender.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 1,006, valuing the transaction at Rs 363.97 crore.

As of March 2021, BofA Securities Europe SA (ODI) held a 3.2 per cent stake in IndusInd Bank, while UBS Principal Capital Asia owned 1.24 per cent holding in the bank, shareholding data with the BSE showed.

Earlier in January, BofA Securities Europe SA bought 39.50 lakh shares of the bank at Rs 928 per share. In November 2020, it had purchased 32.64 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank from Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte (ODI) at Rs 678.10 per share. IndusInd Bank settled at Rs 1,009.25 apiece on the BSE on Friday, up 0.34 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021