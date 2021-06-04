Left Menu

NTPC joins UN's 'CEO Water' mandate to work towards water conservation

The CEO Water Mandate is a UN Global Compact initiative to demonstrate commitment and efforts of companies to better their water and sanitation agendas as part of long-term sustainable development goals. The CEO Water Mandate is designed to assist companies in the development, implementation, and disclosure of comprehensive water strategies and policies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 21:15 IST
State-run power giant NTPC on Friday said it has joined UN's CEO Water mandate, an initiative that mobilises business leaders on water conservation and sanitation as part of sustainable development goals.

''NTPC Ltd has become a signatory to the prestigious UN Global Compact's CEO Water Mandate,'' a company statement said.

With NTPC joining the coveted league of companies that focus on efficient water management, its chairman and managing director Gurdeep Singh has joined a select group of business leaders who recognise the ever-growing importance of water stewardship and have been working to conserve this precious natural resource, it stated. NTPC has already taken a series of measures across its plant locations on sound water management. NTPC will further imbibe the 3 R's (reduce, reuse, recycle) for water conservation and management while carrying out its core business activity of power generation, it added.

The growing crisis in both water and sanitation in many parts of the world poses a wide range of risks – and, in some instances, opportunities – for companies in all industries.

The NTPC is committed to proactively address water sustainability issues through implementing Water Policy, which will serve as a directive for establishing water management strategies, systems, processes, practices and research initiatives.

