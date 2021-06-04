Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 21:59 IST
National highway construction jumps 73.5 pc to 1,470 km in Apr-May
  • Country:
  • India

The road transport and highways ministry has constructed 1,470 km of national highways in the current financial year so far, an increase of 73.5 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

The ministry in a tweet said it had constructed 847 km of highway in the April-May 2021 period.

The ministry awarded national highway projects of 663 km till May-end, compared with 747 km in May 2020, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

