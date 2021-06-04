Happiest Minds Technologies starts COVID-19 vaccination drive for staff, their families

Happiest Minds Technologies on Friday said it has launched a vaccination drive for its employees and their immediate family members.

To start with, the vaccination drive will cover the company's facilities based out of Bengaluru and will later be expanded to cover other locations, a statement said.

The company has tied up with Fortis Hospitals for the vaccination drives in Bengaluru and started the vaccination drive on June 2, 2021, it added.

''The entire country is facing unprecedented challenges on account of this pandemic. Vaccination is an important measure that can help us tide over the ongoing crisis, also ensuring the safety and well-being of the company's core assets i.e. our people. We are ensuring that our team and their families are vaccinated at the earliest,” Happiest Minds Technologies President and CEO Infrastructure Management & Security Services Ram Mohan C said.

The company has also developed VSafe, a vaccination tracking system app to track the vaccination status of the employees. As India reels under the impact of the deadly second wave of coronavirus infections, several organisations across the spectrum have come forward to support the relief efforts. Efforts to ramp up vaccination are also underway. India has so far administered over 22.4 crore jabs to eligible beneficiaries.

Software firm Icertis said it has arranged a vaccination drive on-premise for over 750 staff in Pune. It is also actively working with the Pune Municipal Corporation and local civic bodies to reach out and be of help to the larger community.

Besides, it has initiated its 'Vaccination on Wheels' initiative with the Rotary Club of Pune Central and Vaccine-On-Wheels, setting up fully equipped and manned Mobile Vaccination Units near low-income communities to provide vaccination service. Lenskart Foundation said it has started a WhatsApp-based helpline that allows people to request for COVID-related resources like medicines, injections, oxygen, lab tests etc. The helpline also provides expert-information on what to do if diagnosed with COVID-19, helps patients connect with COVID-expert doctors, find beds at hospitals etc.

''India is grappling with one of the biggest health crises and we wanted to extend our support to society and people. While the government is taking all the necessary measures to help combat the pandemic, this step by us is just to amplify their efforts in reaching out to the masses,'' Nidhi Mittal Bansal, Chairperson of Lenskart Foundation, said.

Legal-tech platform Lawyered said it has launched a 'CoWIN vaccine slot finder' to help the citizens find vaccination slots. The tech-enabled platform is integrated with the government's CoWIN portal and checks the availability of COVID-19 vaccine slots every 4 seconds, it said in a statement.

Over 5,237 users across 77+ districts have benefitted through this initiative so far, it added.

