PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 22:42 IST
Kotak Mahindra Group on Friday said the family of every employee who died in FY21 or passes away this fiscal will be given full salary for two years after the demise.

The initiative is applicable for all the 73,000 employees in the group.

The family members will also receive annual bonus for FY21 and will continue to be covered under mediclaim scheme for FY22, as per a statement. …………….

Keventer Agro board inducts two independent directors * Food company Keventer Agro on Friday said it has inducted two new independent directors on its board.

Avinash Gupta, managing director of business information company Dun & Bradstreet India, and former managing partner of audit firm Batliboi & Co, R K Agarwal have joined the company's board of directors, it said in a statement.

