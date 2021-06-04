Bank cashier robbed at gunpoint

Two armed men robbed a bank of Rs 65,000 here on Friday, police said.

The accused robbed the cashier of the bank near railway road at Khatoli town at gunpoint, they added.

Advertisement

According to circle officer RK Singh, the two miscreants came on a bike and took away cash from the bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)