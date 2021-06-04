Four teenagers riding one motorcycle killed in road crash
PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 04-06-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 23:31 IST
Four teenage boys died when a motorcycle they were riding was hit by an unknown vehicle on the Bindki-Banda road on Friday night, police said.
They were identified as Ajay (16), Akhilesh (17), Sandeep (16) and Neeraj (19), Inspector (SHO) in-charge of Bindki Kotwali Ravindra Srivastava said.
The victims were going to Ghazipur town to attend a wedding, the official said.
A case was registered against an unknown vehicle and its driver, and the bodies have been kept at a hospital for post-mortem examination, he added.
