Left Menu

Truck mows down 3 in Odisha, driver arrested

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 04-06-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 23:47 IST
Truck mows down 3 in Odisha, driver arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people have been mowed down by a speeding truck in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on National-Highway 220 at Dalima under Tiring area, around 110 km from Baripada on Thursday night, they said.

The iron ore-laden truck first crushed two youths standing in front of their house and then hit a motorcycle rider nearby. It overturned after the driver lost control while trying to flee at high speed, a police officer said.

The villagers rushed to the spot, captured the driver and handed him over to Tiring Police, Rairangpur SDPO Gayatri Pradhan said.

Locals briefly blocked the road after the accident and demanded compensation for the kin of the families, she said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 Global
4
Indian envoy holds talks over renewable energy, agricultural trade with Kansas Guv

Indian envoy holds talks over renewable energy, agricultural trade with Kans...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021