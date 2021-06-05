Left Menu

Flight diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico after passenger tries to breach cockpit

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2021 04:51 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 04:51 IST
Flight diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico after passenger tries to breach cockpit

A Delta flight headed to Nashville from Los Angeles was forced to land in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday after a passenger attempted to break into the cockpit. The Delta flight arrived at about 2:20 p.m. local time at Albuquerque International Sunport, where authorities removed the passenger from the plane and they were taken into custody, an airport spokesperson said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Albuquerque said in a Tweet that it was responding to incident and that there was "no threat to the public at this time." No one was hurt during the incident and the flight resumed its trip to Nashville, the airport spokesperson said.

Spokespeople for Delta and the FBI were not immediately available for comment.

