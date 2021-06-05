Left Menu

France welcoming back vaccinated tourists

The relaxed rules will kick in Wednesday, offering a boost for Frances tourism sector. Vaccinated visitors from the United States, Britain and many other parts of the world will no longer need to quarantine on arrival and will no longer have to justify the reasons for their visit. Vaccinated visitors from Europe will no longer need to undergo testing.

France is putting itself back on the menu as a destination for international tourists who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus. The relaxed rules will kick in Wednesday, offering a boost for France's tourism sector. Tourism will not be possible from countries wrestling with virus surges and variants, including India, South Africa, and Brazil.

Vaccinated visitors from the United States, Britain, and many other parts of the world will no longer need to quarantine on arrival and will no longer have to justify the reasons for their visit. They will be asked for a recent negative test. Vaccinated visitors from Europe will no longer need to undergo testing.

