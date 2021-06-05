France welcoming back vaccinated tourists
The relaxed rules will kick in Wednesday, offering a boost for Frances tourism sector. Vaccinated visitors from the United States, Britain and many other parts of the world will no longer need to quarantine on arrival and will no longer have to justify the reasons for their visit. Vaccinated visitors from Europe will no longer need to undergo testing.
