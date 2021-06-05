Left Menu

Covid vaccination must for 45+ traders to open shops in Bulandshahr: Police

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 05-06-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 12:13 IST
A team of police personnel here has announced that traders above 45 years of age will not be allowed to open their shops if they have not been vaccinated against coronavirus.

SHO Dixit Kumar Tyagi and Circle Officer Suresh Kumar were part of the police team that announced Khurja city on Friday night.

The police team appealed to the people to get vaccinated and strictly follow Covid-appropriate behavior.

It said everyone must continue to follow COVID-19 norms when the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus is lifted.

In a video recorded by locals, the police personnel can be seen saying traders and shopkeepers above 45 years of age will not be allowed to open their establishments if they have not been vaccinated.

Restrictions are imposed in the district due to the COVID-19 pandemic in which only people engaged in essential work are allowed outdoor movement and only essential services are allowed to open, like pharmacies, hospitals, milk and grocery outlets, etc.

The Uttar Pradesh government had last week ordered that restrictions would be lifted in districts having less than 600 active cases of coronavirus.

