Left Menu

Four killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in J-K's Ramban

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 12:27 IST
Four killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in J-K's Ramban
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were killed on Saturday when a cab skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

The SUV was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar and the accident took place near Khuni Nallah around 9.45 am when its driver lost control over the vehicle, the officials said.

Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) P D Nitya said rescuers, including police, Army, and local volunteers, swung into action soon after the vehicle rolled down over 500 feet from the highway into Bishlari stream.

Three people, including a woman, were found dead on the spot, and two others were rescued in a critical condition, she said.

One of the injured succumbed at the district hospital Ramban shortly after admission, the officials said.

The SSP said the rescue operation is on as one more person is stated to be missing after the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021