Two-wheeler logistics startup Zypp starts operations in Hyderabad

Two-wheeler logistics startup Zypp on Saturday said it has started its operations in Hyderabad with a fleet of 100 e-scooters, marking its entry in the southern market, a release said. Moreover, the company is also installing 20-battery swapping and charging stations to run these electric vehicles smoothly, Zipp said.

The company has partnered with grocery, e-retail, and food-tech giants such as Bigbasket, SPAR Hypermarkets, and Grofers to electrify the last-mile delivery, which will be conducted through professionally-trained riders both male and female, it said.

All the deliveries carried out, using API-integrated electric vehicles.

''We are excited to launch Zypp Electric's last-mile delivery services with our 100 IoT and AI-enabled e-scooters in Hyderabad. We plan to expand to a fleet of 500 EVs in the next 3-4 months in the city,'' said Akash Gupta, Co-founder, and CEO, Zypp Electric.

He said the company took time to launch operations in the South as it first wanted to garner an EV leadership spot in the North Indian market. Set up in 2017, Zypp Electric is a player in the last-mile delivery segment with a fleet of over 1,000 e- scooters. Recently, Hyderabad-based EV maker Etrio had partnered with the company for supplying electric three-wheelers for its fleet.

