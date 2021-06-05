Left Menu

Kazakhstan rebuffs talk of joint sanctions response with Russia

Kazakhstan on Saturday dismissed a senior Russian official's idea of a joint response to Western sanctions against Moscow and its allies such as Belarus by a Russia-led post-Soviet trade bloc.

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 05-06-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 16:47 IST
Kazakhstan rebuffs talk of joint sanctions response with Russia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan on Saturday dismissed a senior Russian official's idea of a joint response to Western sanctions against Moscow and its allies such as Belarus by a Russia-led post-Soviet trade bloc. Russian deputy foreign minister Alexander Pankin said this week the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), which also includes Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, was working on a "consolidated response" to Western sanctions against some of its members.

However, in an unusual weekend statement, Kazakhstan's foreign ministry said the Central Asian nation was against "politicizing" the trade bloc. "In the context of discussing initiatives which are beyond the scope of the EEU Treaty, including those related to responding to sanctions imposed by third parties, we assume that Western sanctions are politically motivated and target individual nations rather than the EEU as a whole," it said.

"We would like to point out that the Republic of Kazakhstan is not involved in any talks on 'consolidated measures' by EEU nations in response to sanctions imposed by other countries." Kazakhstan has very close political and economic ties with its former Soviet overlord but sticks to what it calls a multivector foreign policy, seeking equally strong links with the West and with China, its other giant neighbor.

The United States in April imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs to its sovereign debt market, to punish it for interfering in last year's U.S. election, cyber hacking, bullying Ukraine and other alleged malign actions. And this week, the European Union banned Belarussian airlines from flying over EU territory or having access to its airports, after Minsk forced a Ryanair jet to land in the country and arrested a government critic who was on board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021