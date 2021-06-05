Left Menu

Germany's Scholz hails "historic" G7 tax deal

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 17:02 IST
Germany's Scholz hails "historic" G7 tax deal
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz hailed a "historic" G7 agreement on corporate minimum taxation which he said meant companies would no longer be able to dodge tax by booking profits in low-tax countries.

"The G7's decision on international tax justice is historic," he said in a statement on Saturday. "It is very good news for tax justice and solidarity and bad news for tax havens around the world."

The next step would be to discuss the G7's agreement with a broader set of partners in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and the G20 group of major economies, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021