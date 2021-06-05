Hard to know how much UK will get from G7 tax deal, Sunak says
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 17:16 IST
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said it was hard to estimate how much a new agreement by the Group of Seven rich nations on a minimum corporate tax would raise because further talks were required at the G20.
Asked if he had an estimate of how much the agreement could raise for Britain, Sunak replied: "This is the first step, this is an agreement reached the G7, we still have to go to the G20 and reach agreement with a broader group of countries so it's hard to say where the final deal will land."
