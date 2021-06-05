Left Menu

Hard to know how much UK will get from G7 tax deal, Sunak says

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 17:16 IST
Hard to know how much UK will get from G7 tax deal, Sunak says
Image Credit: Image Credit:Twitter (@RishiSunak)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said it was hard to estimate how much a new agreement by the Group of Seven rich nations on a minimum corporate tax would raise because further talks were required at the G20.

Asked if he had an estimate of how much the agreement could raise for Britain, Sunak replied: "This is the first step, this is an agreement reached the G7, we still have to go to the G20 and reach agreement with a broader group of countries so it's hard to say where the final deal will land."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021