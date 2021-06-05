Left Menu

C'garh: Naxals claim to have killed missing police constable

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 17:21 IST
Naxals have claimed that they killed a police constable who went missing on April 28 in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Kanker district, a senior official said on Saturday.

The police are yet to confirm the death and probing further, he added.

A press statement issued in the name of outlawed CPI (Maoist) said that assistant constable Manoj Netam had been killed, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The statement also said the Naxals could not return the body to the family, the police officer said.

This is probably for the first time that Naxals have said they can not return a body. Usually, the rebels leave dead bodies by the roadside or in nearby jungles, the IG said.

Efforts to find Netam would continue, he added.

Netam, posted at Kodekurse police station in Kanker district, left on April 28 after his duty without informing anyone where he was going.

Two days later his motorcycle was found abandoned on a road near Burke village in the Kodekurse area which borders on Rajnandagaon district, police said.

