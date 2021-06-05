Left Menu

Google says supports work to update international tax rules

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 18:56 IST
Google said on Saturday that it supports the work being done to update international tax rules after G7 finance ministers agreed to pursue a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% and to reallocate taxing rights for large, profitable multinational companies.

"We strongly support the work being done to update international tax rules. We hope countries continue to work together to ensure a balanced and durable agreement will be finalized soon," Google spokesman José Castañeda said in an emailed statement.

