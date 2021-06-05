PG Electroplast Q4 net profit at Rs 10.43 cr

Electronic manufacturing and plastic holding services provider PG Electroplast on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 10.43 crore for the quarter ended in March 2021 against a net loss of Rs 2.91 crore for the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations was up 80.84 per cent to Rs 329.56 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 182.24 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

PGEL's total expenses were at Rs 314.80 crore, up 76.22 per cent in Q4/FY 2020-21, as against Rs 178.64 crore.

For the fiscal year, which ended on March 31, 2021, PGEL’s net profit was at Rs 11.61 crore, up 20.96 per cent compared to Rs 2.61 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue from operations was up 9.97 per cent to Rs 703.20 crore in FY 2020-21. It was Rs 639.41 crore in FY 2019-20. PGEL Managing Director-Finance Vishal Gupta said, ''Despite complete washout of 1QFY2021 and slow pickup in 2QFY2021, the company has been able to post growth in topline and EBITDA. Strong rebound in consumer sentiments along with Government policies on ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ have encouraged local manufacturing and sourcing in 2HFY2021.'' PTI KRH MR MR

