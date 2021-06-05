VA Tech WABAG reports standalone q4 net at Rs 32.82 cr

Chennai, Jun 5 (PTI): Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG Ltd has clocked standalone profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, at Rs 32.82 crore.

The city-based company had clocked standalone net at Rs 1.38 crore during the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, standalone profit grew to Rs 73.03 crore from Rs 58.76 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Standalone total income went upto Rs 701.09 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 503.61 crore.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, standalone total income stood at Rs 1,852.89 crore as against Rs 1,766.93 crore registered a year ago.

In a statement, VA Tech WABAG said the year-on-year sales grew by 11 per cent while the engineering, procurement and construction business grew by 10 per cent and the operation and maintenance segment rose by 17 per cent.

The order book of over Rs 9,500 crore includes framework contracts, the company said.

Commenting on the financial performance, company MD Rajiv Mittal said, the performance for FY21 was a reflection of the firm's cash focused approach to revert to net cash positive and generate consecutive years of operational cash flow.

''This was well aided by our quality of order book and annuity business. We are well poised to improve further from here on and generate value for our stakeholders with close to Rs 10,000 crore worth of orders to execute,'' he added.

