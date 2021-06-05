Left Menu

Italy's economy minister hopes for G20 deal to tax multinationals

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 05-06-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 19:32 IST
  • Italy

Italy's economy minister said on Saturday he hoped a G20 finance meeting in July in Italy would find an agreement on global taxation for companies after the Group of Seven reached a landmark deal to pursue higher taxes on global businesses.

"We trust we will find an agreement also at the G20 level in order for these pillars to become a point of reference for global taxation," Daniele Franco said.

He added the new rules did not target companies in the digital sector alone, but all multinational businesses.

