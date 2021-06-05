Left Menu

Berlin police detain journalists at anti-Autobahn protest

Berlin police said 13 journalists were detained Saturday while reporting on a protest by environmentalist against the construction of a highway in the German capital.The journalists were covering an early-morning blockade of the construction site of the A100 Autobahn by activists from the group Sand im Getriebe or Sand in the Gears.They entered the site along with the activists, so we treated them as participants in the protest, police spokesperson Martin Halweg said.They are now being investigated on suspicion of trespassing on the construction site, which is operated by the publicly owned company Autobahn GmbH, Halweg said.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 05-06-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 19:41 IST
Berlin police detain journalists at anti-Autobahn protest
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin police said 13 journalists were detained Saturday while reporting on a protest by environmentalist against the construction of a highway in the German capital.

The journalists were covering an early-morning blockade of the construction site of the A100 Autobahn by activists from the group Sand im Getriebe or Sand in the Gears.

“They entered the site along with the activists, so we treated them as participants in the protest,'' police spokesperson Martin Halweg said.

They are now being investigated on suspicion of trespassing on the construction site, which is operated by the publicly owned company Autobahn GmbH, Halweg said. Joerg Reichelt, the chief executive of the journalists' union DJU in Berlin and Brandenburg state, accused police of preventing reporters from doing their work. Reichelt was one of the journalists detained and facing possible trespassing charges.

Some 300 people took part in the demonstration. Police physically removed several protesters from the site before the remainder agreed to submit to photo identification as a condition of being allowed to leave, Halweg said.

Environmental groups say the building of new highways in Berlin and other parts of the country undermines Germany's efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions. They argue that billion of euros (dollars) spent on roads could be used instead to pay for climate-friendly transportation infrastructure such as railways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021