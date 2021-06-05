Left Menu

Ami Organics files IPO papers with Sebi 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 20:12 IST
Ami Organics files IPO papers with Sebi 
The company will utilise Rs 140 crore from the IPO proceeds towards repayment of certain debt and Rs 90 crore for funding working capital requirements. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Speciality chemicals maker Ami Organics has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float an initial share-sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,059,600 shares by the promoter and existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The company will utilise Rs 140 crore from the IPO proceeds towards repayment of certain debt and Rs 90 crore for funding working capital requirements.

Ami Organics is one of the leading R&D driven manufacturers of speciality chemicals with varied end usage, focussed on the development and manufacturing of pharma intermediates for regulated and generic APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and NCE (new chemical entity) and key starting material for agrochemical and fine chemicals.

Axis Capital, Ambit Pvt Ltd and Intensive Fiscal Services Pvt Ltd have been appointed as merchant bankers to advise the company on the IPO.

This is the company's second attempt to go public. Earlier, Ami Organics had filed preliminary papers with Sebi in 2018 and had received the regulator's nod to launch the public issue. However, it did not float the IPO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021