Left Menu

Ireland confident G7 tax deal won't dent multinational investment

Ireland's finance minister said he remained confident the country's low-tax economy would continue to attract multinational investment and jobs even as an overhaul of global corporation tax rules moved a major step closer on Saturday. The United States, Britain and other leading nations agreed to back a minimum global rate of at least 15% and for firms to pay more tax in the markets where they sell goods and services rather than in countries like Ireland where they book profits.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 21:10 IST
Ireland confident G7 tax deal won't dent multinational investment

Ireland's finance minister said he remained confident the country's low-tax economy would continue to attract multinational investment and jobs even as an overhaul of global corporation tax rules moved a major step closer on Saturday.

The United States, Britain and other leading nations agreed to back a minimum global rate of at least 15% and for firms to pay more tax in the markets where they sell goods and services rather than in countries like Ireland where they book profits. Ireland, long resigned to having more to lose than most from the reforms due to the attractiveness of its 12.5% rate to foreign multinationals, continued to press the case that any final deal must meet the needs of small and large countries.

But Paschal Donohoe, who attended Saturday's meeting in his role as president of euro zone's grouping of finance ministers, also pointed to the fact that companies like Apple have been in Ireland for decades and are among its largest employers. "The tax environment that is developing at the moment is one also that multinationals are evaluating. The reason that I'm very positive about our country's future and our economy is twofold," Donohoe told the Irish Times.

He cited the fact that multinationals are "well embedded in terms of the physical infrastructure of our country" due to the longevity of their investments and the fact that Ireland has been clear about how it will respond to change and remain a predictable destination for foreign companies. Big multinationals such as Apple, Facebook and Google directly employ around one in eight workers in Ireland and account for over 80% of corporation tax receipts that have boomed in recent years.

Donohoe reiterated that Ireland's annual corporate tax take is set to be around 20% or 2 billion euros lower than it otherwise would have been by 2025, due to the anticipated changes. However his department has forecast that it would still increase gradually by then to 12.5 billion euros from an estimated 11.6 billion this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021