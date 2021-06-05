Gadkari calls for increasing MSMEs share in GDP to 40pc

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday stressed increasing the share of the MSME sector in the country's GDP to 40 per cent from 30 per cent currently.

Addressing a virtual event, Gadkari said the world is now favouring India instead of China.

Advertisement

''We need to increase our GDP growth and agriculture growth rate. We can make Indian economy one of the strongest economies of the world,'' the road transport, highways and MSME minister said.

Gadkari also stressed making the country self-sufficient in edible oil production.

Noting that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world is in danger, he said, ''We are going to win the war against the COVID-19 pandemic.'' Gadkari said US-based Triton Electric Vehicle LLC will soon enter the Indian market. ''Triton Electric Vehicle LLC will enter into the Indian market. And this company's electric truck is better than American electric car Tesla,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)