APEC agree with WTO call for agreement on harmful fisheries by July 31- statement

Ministers from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade group said on Saturday that they supported the head of the World Trade Organization's call to reach a "comprehensive and meaningful agreement" on harmful fisheries subsidies by July 31.

"As a group, APEC economies support the WTO Director-General’s calls for the WTO fisheries subsidies negotiations to achieve a comprehensive and meaningful agreement with effective disciplines on harmful fisheries subsidies by 31 July 2021," they said in a statement.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)