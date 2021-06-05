Left Menu

APEC agree with WTO call for agreement on harmful fisheries by July 31- statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 21:22 IST
  • United States

Ministers from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade group said on Saturday that they supported the head of the World Trade Organization's call to reach a "comprehensive and meaningful agreement" on harmful fisheries subsidies by July 31.

"As a group, APEC economies support the WTO Director-General’s calls for the WTO fisheries subsidies negotiations to achieve a comprehensive and meaningful agreement with effective disciplines on harmful fisheries subsidies by 31 July 2021," they said in a statement.

