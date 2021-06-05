APEC agree with WTO call for agreement on harmful fisheries by July 31- statement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 21:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
Ministers from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade group said on Saturday that they supported the head of the World Trade Organization's call to reach a "comprehensive and meaningful agreement" on harmful fisheries subsidies by July 31.
"As a group, APEC economies support the WTO Director-General’s calls for the WTO fisheries subsidies negotiations to achieve a comprehensive and meaningful agreement with effective disciplines on harmful fisheries subsidies by 31 July 2021," they said in a statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Trade Organization's
- APEC
Advertisement