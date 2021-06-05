Left Menu

Rajasthan procures 5,350 vials of mucormycosis injection: Minister

He said amid the increasing number of patients in the state, constant discussions were held with the Centre to increase the quota.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-06-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 21:45 IST
Amid a consistent rise in the cases of black fungus infection in the state, the Rajasthan government on Saturday managed to procure 5,350 vials of a crucial injection for the treatment of the dreaded disease from Mumbai.

While 2,350 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-8 injection have already reached Jaipur 3,000 are on theiur way from Mumbai, an official said.

The state government earlier had sent two special aircraft to Mumbai -- one from Jaipur and another from Delhi -- to procure these injections and received 1,350 vials in one plane and 1,000 in another, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Saturday.

Around 9,000 more vials of the injection will reach within the next two days in a special cold storage container. In this way the state will get 14,350 vials in two days, he added.

The Centre has allocated a total of 29,350 vials to Rajasthan for the treatment of mucormycosis or the black fungus infection, he added.

The Centre had allocated to Rajasthan 13,350 vials of the Liposomal Amphotercin-8 injection between May 11 and June 3 and 16,000 more on June 4, the minister said. He said amid the increasing number of patients in the state, constant discussions were held with the Centre to increase the quota. Around 2,500 mucormycosis cases have been reported in Rajasthan.

