Mobile Marketing Powerhouse CleverTap Partners with Logicserve to Help Clients Stand Out in India's Booming Smartphone Market

MUMBAI, India, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, a leading AI-powered customer lifecycle and user engagement platform, and Logicserve Digital, a digital marketing and transformation company announced their partnership to bring retention-based mobile marketing to the agency's robust client portfolio in India.

CleverTap and Logicserve Digital will focus on helping customers across India, MENA and APAC to effectively use analytics, segmentation, and omnichannel-engagement to drive growth. This partnership will help businesses increase in retention, scale as they grow, and meet their customers where they are ⎯ on their smartphones.

Advertisement

''The upward trend in mobile use in India poses a huge opportunity for brands to engage with their customers and prospects in new and exciting ways,'' said CleverTap co-founder and CEO Sunil Thomas. ''Logicserve's award-winning work and industry expertise perfectly complements our high-end engagement and user retention tools, and we couldn't be more excited to help their client's personalize the mobile experience.'' India is among the highest ranked countries in smartphone users, a number that is skyrocketing daily, according to Statista. As the use of smartphones continues to balloon in this hotspot, CleverTap's partnership with Logicserve Digital will help the latter's clients scale to meet the surge of mobile phone users.

''The digital marketplace in India is increasing at breakneck speed. As more Indians than ever before continue to use smartphones, companies need to seize the day and refine their mobile strategies,'' said Logicserve Digital founder and CEO Prasad Shejale. ''CleverTap's technology will help us empower brands to take their mobile customer experiences to new heights. Considering their expertise in supporting growth at scale and driving retention, we couldn't have asked for a better partner to support us in this space.'' For more information about Logicserve Digital, visit www.logicserve.com.

About CleverTap: CleverTap is the leading customer engagement and retention platform that helps brands maximize user lifetime value. Consumer brands around the world representing over 10,000 apps—including Vodafone, Sony, MercedesBenz.io , Carousell, and Gojek—trust CleverTap to help them improve user engagement and retention thereby growing long term revenue. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel, and Recruit Holdings, and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA with regional offices in Amsterdam, Singapore, Dubai, and Mumbai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Logicserve Digital Logicserve Digital is a new-age digital marketing company that offers the most comprehensive suite of digital marketing services. Our decade-plus domain experience has enabled us to help our clients bring efficiency in their Digital marketing endeavours. Our award-winning team proactively enables your brand to surpass its goals around brand equity, customer-centricity and topline revenue. We also work along with our clients as 'Digital Consultants' to identify gaps, strategise & implement the right-fit technology stack for the organisation just in time for maximum results.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445305/CleverTap_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)