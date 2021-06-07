Left Menu

Honda India Foundation sets up COVID care isolation centres in Haryana, Rajasthan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 12:08 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Honda India Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of all Honda group companies in India, on Monday said it has set up COVID care isolation centers in Haryana and Rajasthan.

With a focus on medical support and care for patients, especially in rural areas, the foundation has already started operations at these centers with a capacity of 100 beds at Naurangpur (Haryana) and 50 beds at Tapukara (Rajasthan), respectively, the organization said in a statement.

The two facilities, set up in association with the Haryana and Rajasthan governments, have round-the-clock supervision by trained doctors and nurses along with other medical arrangements, it added.

Honda India Foundation has pledged Rs 6.5 crore for COVID-19 relief efforts in five states -- Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The organization said it is also setting up oxygen production plants in Manesar (Haryana), Alwar (Rajasthan), Kolar (Karnataka), and Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh).

Simultaneously, it is reaching out to front-line warriors by distributing PPE, masks, sanitizers and also providing government hospitals in rural areas with medical equipment like oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters etc, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

