Left Menu

G7 tax deal does not unfairly benefit U.S., OECD says

"I wouldn’t agree with your characterisation that this particularly benefits the U.S.," OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann told BBC radio. "I think you’ll find that there are a number of very large multinational U.S. companies that will end up paying more tax in countries around the world, where perhaps at the moment that is not the case," he said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-06-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 13:01 IST
G7 tax deal does not unfairly benefit U.S., OECD says
Image Credit: Image Credit:Twitter (@RishiSunak)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A landmark deal to reform corporate tax payments proposed by the Group of Seven on Saturday will not unfairly benefit the United States, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Monday. "I wouldn't agree with your characterization that this particularly benefits the U.S.," OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann told BBC radio.

"I think you'll find that there are a number of very large multinational U.S. companies that will end up paying more tax in countries around the world, where perhaps at the moment that is not the case," he said. Cormann said he expected Amazon would be among the companies covered under the new rules. The OECD has been instrumental in drawing up new international tax proposals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
2
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
3
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021