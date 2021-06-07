Left Menu

ED transfers UBL shares worth over Rs 5,600 cr to recovery officer's demat account

Liquor firm United Breweries on Monday said the Enforcement Directorate has transferred 4.13 crore equity shares of the Vijay Mallya-promoted firm worth over Rs 5,600 crore to the Demat account of recovery officer of the Debt Recovery Tribunal DRT.The Deputy Director, Directorate of Enforcement ED, Mumbai has transferred 4,13,15,690 equity shares constituting 15.63 per cent of the equity share capital of the company out of 4,27,04,758 equity shares constituting 16.15 per cent to the Demat account of Recovery Officer I DRT-II.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 13:32 IST
ED transfers UBL shares worth over Rs 5,600 cr to recovery officer's demat account
  • Country:
  • India

Liquor firm United Breweries on Monday said the Enforcement Directorate has transferred 4.13 crore equity shares of the Vijay Mallya-promoted firm worth over Rs 5,600 crore to the Demat account of recovery officer of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT).

''The Deputy Director, Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Mumbai has transferred 4,13,15,690 equity shares constituting 15.63 per cent of the equity share capital of the company (out of 4,27,04,758 equity shares constituting 16.15 per cent) to the Demat account of Recovery Officer I DRT-II. Earlier these equity shares were held by certain of our promoter group companies,'' United Breweries Ltd (UBL) said in a regulatory filing.

In March 2019, United Breweries informed the stock exchanges that the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Bengaluru had transferred a 2.80 per cent stake worth over Rs 1,025 crore held by Mallya-promoted United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd in the company in its name.

Dutch beer maker Heineken owns a 46.69 per cent stake in United Breweries.

Based on the current trading price of United Breweries at Rs 1,359.10 per share on BSE, 4,13,15,690 equity shares of the company are worth Rs 5,615 crore. As of March 31, 2021, Mallya held an 8.08 per cent stake in United Breweries, according to the shareholding pattern of the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
2
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
3
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021