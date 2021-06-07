Left Menu

AP govt extends COVID curfew till June 20

PTI | Vja | Updated: 07-06-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 13:57 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday further extended the COVID curfew across the state till June 20.

The curfew duration, however, has been curtailed by two hours a day and will be in force from 2 PM to 6 AM after June 10.

The COVID curfew, first imposed on May 5, was supposed to end on June 10 but, at a high-level review meeting on the pandemic situation, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to extend it for ten more days.

A CMO release said all government offices would function from 8 AM to 2 PM daily till June 20.

Coronavirus cases have shown a significant decline in AP in the last two weeks and the daily infection positivity rate fell from a high of 25 per cent in mid-May to about 10 per cent now.

Consequently, the rush in hospitals has also reduced and there is a large availability of beds, both general and ICU.

Also, demand for oxygen has also fallen drastically from as high as 700 tonnes a day to 400 tonnes now.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI

