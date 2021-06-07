Left Menu

Thales appoints Ashish Saraf as Vice-President and Country Director for India

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-06-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 13:59 IST
Thales appoints Ashish Saraf as Vice-President and Country Director for India
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

French defense and aerospace group Thales on Monday announced the appointment of Ashish Saraf as Vice-President and Country Director for India with effect from June 1, 2021.

In this role, Saraf will lead the company's India business and will be responsible for the strategic growth of Thales in the country across all of its markets, further strengthening local teams, collaborations, and innovation, it said.

He succeeds Emmanuel de Roquefeuil who takes up a new role as the VP and head for Thales in the Middle East, a Thales statement said.

Prior to joining Thales, Saraf served as the President and Head of Region for Airbus Helicopters - India and South Asia where he led Airbus' Helicopters' Sales, Services, Training, Innovation, Industrial Partnerships, and Government Relations functions across the Civil, Para public, and Military markets in the region.

He has also served as the Vice-President and Make in India Officer for Airbus, has headed the TataSikorsky joint venture in Hyderabad, and also worked with Deloitte Consulting and Dassault Systemes, mainly in the United States and Europe, the statement said. PTI RS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
2
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
3
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021