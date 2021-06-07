Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Monday dropped Rs 519 to Rs 71,020 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the July delivery tumbled by Rs 519, or 0.73 per cent, to Rs 71,020 per kg in a business turnover of 11,331 lots.

Silver traded lower by 0.79 per cent at USD 27.68 per ounce in New York.

