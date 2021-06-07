Hong Kong stocks close lower after China trade data

Hong Kong stocks dipped on Monday, with gains for consumer firms offset by losses for financial and IT companies, as investors reacted to mixed China trade data.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 130.82 points or 0.45% at 28,787.28. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.53% to 10,748.2.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking consumer staples rose 1.2%, the IT sector dipped 0.92%, while the financial sector ended 0.44% lower.

The top gainer on the Hang Seng was WH Group Ltd, which gained 7.71%, while the biggest loser was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which fell 5.17%.

China's imports grew at their fastest pace in 10 years in May, fuelled by surging commodity prices, while export growth missed expectations, likely weighed by disruptions caused by COVID-19 cases at major ports in the country's south.

Birth- and fertility-related stocks also retreated, after Moody's said China's new policy allowing couples to have up to three children were unlikely to dramatically change the national birthrate.

It's a good time to buy internet firms listed in Hong Kong, which have yet to recoup their lost ground amid anti-trust concerns, as those firms have solid growth potential, analysts at Ping An Securities noted in a report.

The Hang Seng tech index eased 0.7% on Monday, still off 27% from a record high hit in mid-Feb.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.03%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.27%.

The yuan was quoted at 6.3947 per U.S. dollar at 08:20 GMT, 0% firmer than the previous close of 6.395.

At the close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 38.25% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

