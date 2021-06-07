Left Menu

ICICI Pru Life announces highest-ever bonus of Rs 867cr for policyholders in FY21

ICICI Prudential Life said this is the companys 15th consecutive year of declaring a bonus.The stringent investment philosophy of the company has ensured zero defaults in its portfolio since inception and across market cycles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 14:17 IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Monday declared its highest-ever annual bonus of Rs 867 crore for the policyholders for FY21.

''ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has announced an annual bonus of Rs 867 crore for all eligible participating policyholders for FY2021. The bonus declared is the highest ever by the company till date and is also 10 percent higher than the bonus announced in the last fiscal'' it said in a release.

Bonus is the share of profits generated by the company's participating policyholder's funds, which are added to their guaranteed maturity benefits, thus enhancing the corpus.

All participating policies in force as of March 31, 2021, are eligible to receive this bonus and will be added to the policyholders' benefits, said the insurer.

A total of 9.8 lakh participating policyholders will benefit from this, taking them closer to their long-term financial goals. ICICI Prudential Life said this is the company's 15th consecutive year of declaring a bonus.

The stringent investment philosophy of the company has ensured zero defaults in its portfolio since inception and across market cycles. As of March 31, 2021, 96.8 percent of the fixed income portfolio is invested in sovereign or AAA-rated papers.

''We are delighted to announce that the annual bonus for FY2021 is the highest ever in the history of the company. What gives us special satisfaction is the fact that it coincides with the 20th anniversary of our operations.

"It demonstrates our customer focus, resilience, and ability to navigate through the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic,'' N S Kannan, MD, and CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said.

