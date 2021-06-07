Left Menu

Zinc futures down on muted demand

07-06-2021
  • Country:
  • India

Zinc prices on Monday fell 1.29 per cent to Rs 233.60 per kg in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for the June delivery traded lower by Rs 3.05, or 1.29 per cent, to Rs 233.60 per kg in 1,956 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.

