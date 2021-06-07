NAM India to provide financial assistance to employees impacted by COVID-19

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) on Monday said it has launched a 'Family Support Plan' for its employees to provide financial assistance and alleviate the challenges faced by their families due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative is part of the company's continued commitment towards employee care and the well–being of impacted families, NAM India said in a statement.

Advertisement

In case of an unfortunate event, the company will provide financial assistance to the bereaved family due to any medical reasons (COVID-19 or otherwise) duly covered under the 'Family Support Plan'.

The financial assistance will be equal to the two-year annual fixed pay of the employee, subject to a minimum of Rs 20 lakh paid in a lump sum to the spouse or parents and assistance through the investment of this amount in a monthly income plan if required by the family. The company has also committed to building an initial corpus of Rs 2.50 lakh per child (for up to 2 children under 21 years) towards dependent children's education in such an unfortunate event for the employee. Also, the company said it will offer job opportunities for the spouse or a child within the organization as per the person's skill set and business requirements. If the job opportunity is not possible, then 100 percent sponsorship for a one-time vocational or skilling workshop or training, including technical training up to a maximum of Rs 3 lakh will be offered. Further, the existing medical cover for the dependent family will be continued for the next 36 months. The company will bear the insurance premium for such a period. It is also offering one-time relocation and travel sponsorship for the family to move anywhere in the country as per the existing relocation assistance policy of the company.

''We want to stand by our employees and their families during these trying times by offering psychological and emotional support and nurturing a positive ecosystem.

"Further, while the COVID-19 outbreak led to the introduction of this Family Support Plan, this Plan will cover all the unfortunate deaths for any medical reasons,'' Rajesh Derhgawen, CHRO of NAM India, said.

NAM India has also started a vaccination drive for its over 1,000 employees and their immediate family members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)