Left Menu

JBM, CESL sign MoU to set up electric mobility ecosystem

JBM Renewables, part of the 2.2 billion dollar JBM Group, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), for setting up an integrated ecosystem for charging of electric vehicles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 14:38 IST
JBM, CESL sign MoU to set up electric mobility ecosystem
Automotive industry is transforming radically with disruptive technologies. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JBM Renewables, part of the 2.2 billion dollar JBM Group, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), for setting up an integrated ecosystem for charging of electric vehicles. JBM and CESL will jointly bring in synergies to drive implementation of EV charging infrastructure across India.

Under the three-year MoU, both companies will invest, install, commission, operate and maintain the facilities. They will also optimise current charging stations and exploring avenues for second-use applications of EV batteries for storage and grid management purposes. As a pilot project, JBM and CESL will work towards creating an integrated EV ecosystem platform comprising of renewable energy, energy storage systems and EV charging solutions. For demand generation, CESL will explore business models and availability of potential customer segments.

"Increasing electric vehicles on Indian roads needs an ecosystem way of thinking and to that extent, I am so pleased to see JBM carry that vision," said Mahua Acharya, CEO and Managing Director of CESL. "The MoU is an exciting development because it brings together like-minded entities to work together entrepreneurially to help build this out. JBM is an industry stalwart, and we look forward to establishing a deep and lasting relationship," she said.

Vice Chairman of JBM Group Nishant Arya said the automotive industry is transforming radically with disruptive technologies taking the world's mobility ecosystem towards self-sustainable products and solutions. "Our eco-friendly electric buses, EV charging solutions, battery manufacturing capabilities and renewable energy offerings are manifestations of this change," he said.

The project will also include establishment of various aspects of an electric vehicle ecosystem in Goa. The scope of collaboration also includes working together for charging stations on highways and other areas that become necessary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
2
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
3
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021