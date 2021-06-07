Left Menu

Ducati drives in updated versions of Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 14:42 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
Italian superbike maker Ducati on Monday said it has launched updated versions of Panigale V4 and Diavel 1260 in India.

The BSVI compliant Panigale V4 and V4 S have priced at Rs 23.50 lakh and Rs 28.40 lakh, respectively while the Diavel 1260 and 1260 S are tagged at Rs 18.49 lakh and Rs 21.49 lakh respectively (ex-showroom).

With the launch of these new models, the company has already delivered on eight bikes of the 12 launches promised for India in 2021, Ducati said in a statement.

''We set out with an aggressive BSVI bike launch plan for 2021 and I am delighted that we have been able to deliver on it. Both the Panigale V4, V4 S and the Diavel 1260, 1260 S are an exciting addition to our entire range of bikes and helps us get closer to a more versatile line-up,'' Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra noted.

While the Diavel caters to riders looking for a power cruiser to munch miles on, the Panigale is a track enthusiast's dream and represents Ducati's best in the superbike category, he added.

Bookings are now open for the new bikes across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai, and deliveries will begin as soon as lockdown restrictions are lifted, the company noted.

