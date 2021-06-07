Ducati drives in updated versions of Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 in India

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Monday said it has launched updated versions of Panigale V4 and Diavel 1260 in India.

The BSVI compliant Panigale V4 and V4 S have priced at Rs 23.50 lakh and Rs 28.40 lakh, respectively while the Diavel 1260 and 1260 S are tagged at Rs 18.49 lakh and Rs 21.49 lakh respectively (ex-showroom).

With the launch of these new models, the company has already delivered on eight bikes of the 12 launches promised for India in 2021, Ducati said in a statement.

''We set out with an aggressive BSVI bike launch plan for 2021 and I am delighted that we have been able to deliver on it. Both the Panigale V4, V4 S and the Diavel 1260, 1260 S are an exciting addition to our entire range of bikes and helps us get closer to a more versatile line-up,'' Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra noted.

While the Diavel caters to riders looking for a power cruiser to munch miles on, the Panigale is a track enthusiast's dream and represents Ducati's best in the superbike category, he added.

Bookings are now open for the new bikes across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai, and deliveries will begin as soon as lockdown restrictions are lifted, the company noted.

