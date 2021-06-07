Left Menu

Rentokil Initial gifts PPE kits worth 2.5 million pound to support India's efforts to combat COVID-19

Pest control and hygiene services provider Rentokil Initial on Monday said it has shipped PPE kits worth 2.5 million pound over Rs 25 crore as a gift to India to support the countrys efforts to combat COVID-19.The shipment includes coveralls, face masks, gloves, hand soap and sanitiser with dispensers, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 14:50 IST
Pest control and hygiene services provider Rentokil Initial on Monday said it has shipped PPE kits worth 2.5 million pound (over Rs 25 crore) as a gift to India to support the country's efforts to combat COVID-19.

The shipment includes coveralls, face masks, gloves, hand soap and sanitiser with dispensers, it added. The personal protective equipment will be sent to more than 500 hospitals and frontline workers across the country. The distribution will be done by Rentokil Initial's Indian subsidiary Rentokil PCI, the statement said. ''At Rentokil PCI, we aim to protect and enhance lives and we feel proud to be able to help the people of India in this hour of crisis. As a company that has operated in India for more than 65 years, it is our responsibility to support the frontline health workers with a ready supply of PPE kits,'' Rentokil PCI Managing Director David Lewis said.

While priority will be given to COVID hospitals, many non-COVID hospitals will also receive the PPE kits, the statement said.

