Rentokil Initial gifts PPE kits worth 2.5 million pound to support India's efforts to combat COVID-19
Pest control and hygiene services provider Rentokil Initial on Monday said it has shipped PPE kits worth 2.5 million pound over Rs 25 crore as a gift to India to support the countrys efforts to combat COVID-19.The shipment includes coveralls, face masks, gloves, hand soap and sanitiser with dispensers, it added.
- Country:
- India
Pest control and hygiene services provider Rentokil Initial on Monday said it has shipped PPE kits worth 2.5 million pound (over Rs 25 crore) as a gift to India to support the country's efforts to combat COVID-19.
The shipment includes coveralls, face masks, gloves, hand soap and sanitiser with dispensers, it added. The personal protective equipment will be sent to more than 500 hospitals and frontline workers across the country. The distribution will be done by Rentokil Initial's Indian subsidiary Rentokil PCI, the statement said. ''At Rentokil PCI, we aim to protect and enhance lives and we feel proud to be able to help the people of India in this hour of crisis. As a company that has operated in India for more than 65 years, it is our responsibility to support the frontline health workers with a ready supply of PPE kits,'' Rentokil PCI Managing Director David Lewis said.
While priority will be given to COVID hospitals, many non-COVID hospitals will also receive the PPE kits, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian Army sets up 100-bed Covid care facility in Bengaluru
World Biodiversity Day: Earth Anthem by Indian poet-diplomat translated into 100 languages
India records 2,40,842 fresh COVID-19 infections, 3,741 deaths in last 24 hrs
Active COVID-19 cases in India recorded at 28,05,399: Health Ministry.
Single day spike of 2,40,842 COVID-19 infections, 3,741 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,65,30,132, death toll to 2,99,266:Govt.