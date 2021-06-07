Left Menu

Mexican peso shines after president loses some lustre in mid-term vote

The election result was positive for institutional stability, said Gustavo Medeiros, deputy head of research at emerging market-focused fund manager Ashmore Group. "Not losing by a large magnitude also means that he shouldn't U-turn on his strategy, therefore the commitment to tight fiscal policies should remain, which is positive from a creditworthiness perspective and it's something that Mexico investors have been happy about since (Lopez Obrador) took office," said Medeiros.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-06-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 14:52 IST
Mexican peso shines after president loses some lustre in mid-term vote
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Mexico's peso strengthened to a near-one week high on Monday after mid-term elections confirmed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's MORENA party as the strongest force in the country, but with a reduced majority. Markets had been watching out for Lopez Obrador retaining or extending his party's super-majority, which would have allowed him to push through more wide-sweeping changes, or that he could lose his majority in congress altogether.

"Neither of these seems to have occurred, so MXN has managed to chart a narrow path between two political tail risks this weekend," said Kamakshya Trivedi, co-head of global FX, rates, and EM strategy at Goldman Sachs. The peso gained as much as 0.6% to 19.8473 to the dollar, making the currency an outlier among many emerging market currencies which were treading water against a steady dollar. The gains have seen the currency turn positive on the year, now up 0.2% in 2021.

The spread of Mexico hard-currency bonds over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, as measured by the JPMorgan EMBI global diversified index, came in 1 basis point to 335 bps. The election result was positive for institutional stability, said Gustavo Medeiros, deputy head of research at emerging market-focused fund manager Ashmore Group.

"Not losing by a large magnitude also means that he shouldn't U-turn on his strategy, therefore the commitment to tight fiscal policies should remain, which is positive from a creditworthiness perspective and it's something that Mexico investors have been happy about since (Lopez Obrador) took office," said Medeiros.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
2
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
3
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021