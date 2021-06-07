Landslide blocks Rishikesh-Gangotri highway

A landslide occurred on Tuesday morning near Sungad in Uttarakhand, blocking the Rishikesh-Gangotri national highway which leads to the Sino-India border, officials said.

The landslide has cut off Gangotri and around 11 villages on way to the Himalayan temple, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials said.

Efforts are on to clear the road and restore traffick on the route, they said.

The rubble is likely to be cleared off the road by Tuesday night, a BRO official said.

