MBRDI initiates COVID vaccination drive for employees, dependents

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) on Monday said it has commenced an all-expenses-paid COVID vaccination drive for over 6,000 employees and their dependents.

The initiative is being taken ahead in partnership with medical institutions in Bengaluru and Pune in a phased manner, in a zero-compromise approach, and following all prescribed COVID-19 appropriate behaviours, MBRDI said in a statement.

The drive will help more than 20,000 recipients receive their doses of the prescribed vaccines, it noted.

''We are committed to safeguarding the wellbeing of our employees and their family members and this vaccination drive is yet another step in that direction.

“An uncompromised, robust preparation in holding these drives on company premises, adhering to all guidelines, means we do all in our capacity to offer a safe and controlled environment to the beneficiaries,'' MBRDI Managing Director and CEO Manu Saale noted.

MBRDI has partnered with Manipal Hospitals, ACT Grants, and Columbia Asia Hospitals across Bengaluru and Pune for the vaccination drive.

The Bengaluru-based entity came up in 1996 as a captive unit to support the Daimler group's research, IT, and product development activities.

It is now one of the largest global development centres outside Germany, employing more than 5,000 skilled engineers; and has established itself as a valuable partner to all business units and brands of Daimler worldwide.

